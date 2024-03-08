Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 204,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 265,482 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
