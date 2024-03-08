Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. Guggenheim started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $89,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,075,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,044,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.