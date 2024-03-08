Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Flex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,814,000 after buying an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

