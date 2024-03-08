Needham & Company LLC Boosts HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $30.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.