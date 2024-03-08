Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.78. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,698,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

