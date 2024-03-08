Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Stories

