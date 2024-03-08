Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $805.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $760.00 to $805.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

COST stock opened at $785.59 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $466.80 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $705.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.