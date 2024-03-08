Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
GLBE opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.09. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $45.72.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
