Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CLRB stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 307,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.