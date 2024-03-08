PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

PGRU opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PropertyGuru Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $528.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.26.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

