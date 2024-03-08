Evercore ISI Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $6.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.