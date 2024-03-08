Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $185.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $179.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.19. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

