WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Barclays cut their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.43.

WW stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. WW International has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

