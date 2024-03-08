Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

