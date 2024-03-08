GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get GH Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GH Research

GH Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $8.18 on Monday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GH Research by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in GH Research by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the period.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.