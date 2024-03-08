CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $70.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

