Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of STER opened at $16.00 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

