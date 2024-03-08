Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

