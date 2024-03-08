Oppenheimer Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $29.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159,577 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

