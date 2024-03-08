Head to Head Review: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Alight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $46.76 million 0.31 $3.26 million ($0.31) -1.19 Alight $3.41 billion 1.48 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -16.56

36Kr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 36Kr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Alight 0 0 8 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 36Kr and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alight has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than 36Kr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -27.91% -29.88% -18.07% Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30%

Volatility and Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alight beats 36Kr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The Hosted Business segment provides hosting and management of human capital management software, as well as offers HR and payroll services. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

