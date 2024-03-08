Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,437,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

