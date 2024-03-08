Comparing Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) & Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 4.47% 17.77% 7.64% Cyber Apps World N/A 56.52% 28.78%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Cyber Apps World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.40 billion 1.29 $62.48 million $3.20 31.05 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A N/A $0.15 1.65

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huron Consulting Group and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $129.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.15%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Cyber Apps World on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides research enterprise, and student and alumni lifecycle; digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research Suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Free Report)

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.