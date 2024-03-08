Comparing First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) & PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and PDS Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$14.63 million ($272.80) -0.03 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$40.85 million ($1.71) -3.40

Analyst Recommendations

PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Wave BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Wave BioPharma and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Wave BioPharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Wave BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,575.98%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 203.55%. Given First Wave BioPharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Wave BioPharma is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Wave BioPharma N/A -652.25% -295.45% PDS Biotechnology N/A -144.24% -76.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats First Wave BioPharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. The company develops FW-COV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced stage oncology patients; and FW-UC, which is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. It also develops FW-CD, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for Crohn's disease; and adrulipase, an oral, non-systemic, and biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to First Wave BioPharma, Inc. in September 2021. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. The company is developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

