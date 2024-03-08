Mizuho Lowers uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $7.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. uniQure has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $252.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of uniQure by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

