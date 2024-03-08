Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

CIEN stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. Ciena has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

