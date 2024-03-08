BTIG Research Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $24.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

MGNX stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.