UBS Group Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBWI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 2.2 %

BBWI stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.