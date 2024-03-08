Brokerages Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Target Price at $105.40

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

