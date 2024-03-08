Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of RC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

