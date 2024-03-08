Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

ANNX opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

