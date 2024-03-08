Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Hovde Group to Market Perform

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

Shares of BFC opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bank First has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $850.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Activity at Bank First

In other news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bank First by 6.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank First by 167.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bank First in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

