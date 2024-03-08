Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

