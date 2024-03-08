UDR (NYSE:UDR) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $39.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.53.

UDR Trading Up 1.2 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE UDR opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

