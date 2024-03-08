Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE VAL opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. Valaris has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valaris by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valaris by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

