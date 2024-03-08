National Bankshares Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.7 %
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.