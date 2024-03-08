National Bankshares Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.38.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.7 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$85.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$59.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.