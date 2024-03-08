Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,717,833. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.