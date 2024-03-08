Comparing POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) & SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) and SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and SMART Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 117.82 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -2.45 SMART Global $1.44 billion 0.87 -$187.53 million ($3.97) -6.09

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SMART Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and SMART Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. SMART Global has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than SMART Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and SMART Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49% SMART Global -15.14% 20.15% 4.12%

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMART Global has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMART Global beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc., a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. It also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through HPC and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications including high-performance products for government, health care, industrial, and telecommunications applications. In addition, the company offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and leading-edge solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, it provides LED-based products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brand. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.