Head-To-Head Analysis: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ideal Power and Onsemi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onsemi 0 10 13 0 2.57

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Onsemi has a consensus price target of $98.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.23%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Onsemi.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onsemi has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideal Power and Onsemi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -4,977.50% -70.19% -61.75% Onsemi 26.46% 31.36% 17.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and Onsemi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $153,996.00 512.29 -$9.95 million ($1.61) -8.24 Onsemi $8.25 billion 4.33 $2.18 billion $4.89 16.97

Onsemi has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onsemi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Onsemi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Onsemi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onsemi beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

