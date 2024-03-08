Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Financial Comparison

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grown Rogue International and DHC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 3.90 -$530,000.00 $0.01 50.00 DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grown Rogue International and DHC Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DHC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and DHC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.94% -1.83% DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04%

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHC Acquisition beats Grown Rogue International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

