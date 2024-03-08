ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 791,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 1,884,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $16,629,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.