Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM
Institutional Trading of Constellium
Constellium Stock Performance
Shares of CSTM opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.69.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellium
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.