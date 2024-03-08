Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Constellium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Constellium by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of CSTM opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Constellium has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.