Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $12.37

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

Several research firms have commented on TAL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

