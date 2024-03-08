Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGX opened at C$7.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.38 and a 52-week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4752714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

