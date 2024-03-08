Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives $2.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 152,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $120,230.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,620.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,559 shares of company stock worth $306,249 over the last three months. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

