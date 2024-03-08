Analysts Set CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) PT at $120.43

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get CONMED alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CONMED by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $12,131,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.