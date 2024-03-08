Reviewing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Hire Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 9.74 $15.55 million $0.17 99.88 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kanzhun and Hire Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and Hire Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Kanzhun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers recurring contract staffing, on occurrence permanent placement, executive search, and software-as-a-service performance management tool services. Hire Technologies Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

