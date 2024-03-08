HSBC Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $1.02

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its target price cut by HSBC from $2.31 to $1.02 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

BLUE opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in bluebird bio by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 3,157,919 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,939,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

