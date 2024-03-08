Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.29.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 438,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,014,938.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,012,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,761,783.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

