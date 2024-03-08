CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

