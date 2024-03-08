CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
