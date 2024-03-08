Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.57.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HES opened at $144.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.88 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,230,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.